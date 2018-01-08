Donegal bus driver arrested on Dublin's M1

The Irish Daily Star is reporting that a Donegal bus driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 10am at a checkpoint on the M1 north of Dublin Airport.

The Star reports that the bus driver, who was driving for Donegal bus company, John McGinley Buses, was over the legal limit at the scene. It's reported that he was arrested before being taken to a garda station where he was found to be over the limit and was informed he would be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Passengers were brought to Donegal by a replacement driver after a delay of around two hours.

Drink drive limits in Ireland are 50 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Professional drivers are found to be breaking the law if they have over 20 microgrammes per 100millilitres of blood.

The Democrat is awaiting a response from the company.