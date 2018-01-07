Fergus Cleary’s The Island Wake returns to the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey after November’s enthralling show – a captivating and imaginative comedy based on island life, its personalities and circumstances.

You can catch The Island Wake at the Balor next Thursday and Friday night, January 11th and 12th.

As a child, Fergus Cleary paid many visits to the island off the west coast of Ireland where his mother was born and reared.

Without electricity (until 1999!) the island was a unique place.

Islanders made their own entertainment with the art of song and storytelling a treasured skill.

In Fergus' play The Island Wake, he recalls an island paradise with beaches on both Northern a nd Southern sides, free from traffic and such dangers. Fergus takes these memories and, along with the many humorous stories and saying from the Island folk, deftly weaves them into a captivating tale of Island life and wit.

The end result is a unique comedy at once funny, entertaining and nostalgic that will stay with you long after the final curtain.

Little Red Riding Hood and the Silly Billy Wolf

Bookings are also now being taken for the Saturday, January 14th showing of Little Red Riding Hood and the Silly Billy Wolf

This colourful, fast-paced all singing and dancing show is a fun and gentle re-telling of the classic fairy-tale of Little Red Riding Hood. Little Red Riding Hood is adventuring through the woods to visit her Granny, but somewhere along the way the Silly Billy Wolf is waiting.

Children with have great fun joining in on the action, singing songs and playing games and meeting some amazing characters in this original show, written especially for this touring spectacular.

For more details on both shows, and for booking arrangements, phone 074 91 31840 or see info@balortheatre.com