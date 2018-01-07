Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, January 7th - updated

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town

The death occurred at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Removal from the Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10th, at 11am to her late residence in Drumcliffe, Donegal Town and reposing there on Wednesday from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 11th, to arrive at St. Mary Church, Killymard, Donegal Town, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Jackie Carron Funeral Directors.

Bertie Vance, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Bertie Vance, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

His remains will repose at John McGee & Sons Funeral home on Monday from 5pm to 9pm followed by removal to St. Ann’s Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service. House private please.

All enquires to John McGee on 071 9851744.

Paddy Loftus, The Redrow, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Fahan of Paddy Loftus, The Redrow, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew, Hugh and Pauline Loftus, Gortnacool, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 9th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only or if desired, donations in lieu to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Rose Keane (née Gillespie), Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly Killybegs

The death has occurred of Rose Keane (née Gillespie), Deerpark, Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly Killybegs

Predeceased by her husband Johnny and son John, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Patrick and Brendan, daughter Eileen (Larkin), son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Graínne and Emer, grandchildren Emmett, Donna, David, Kate, Shauna, John, Dylan and Ronan, great-grandchildren Kaelum, Jake and Kyle, sisters-in-law Evelyn and Dympna, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Monday, January 8th from 6pm to 8pm. Private removal on Tuesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

Hans Schleweck, Maghery, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Hans Schleweck, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm.

Cremation to follow at a later date in Lakeland Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Katie McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

The death has taken place of Katie McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy.

Remains are reposing at her nephew Aidan and Majella Wilson’s residence at Cavanacaw, St. Johnston.

Removal from there on Sunday, 7th January, at 5.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy to repose from 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Church Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Convoy Conference care of any family member.

Rosary tonight at 9pm. Everyone welcome.

Martha Begley, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar and formerly Figart, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Begley, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar and formerly Figart, Raphoe.

Martha’s remains will be reposing at Drogheda Ward, Sean O’Hare Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital on Sunday, January 7th, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Service of thanksgiving for Martha’s Life will take place in the Church at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Monday, January 8th at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot in Raphoe Presbyterian Churchyard.

Flowers welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Patients comfort fund, Drogheda Ward, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Mary McDaid, Gulladuff, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McDaid, Gulladuff, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny, took place on Saturday afternoon and her remains were brought to her late residence

Funeral from there on Monday, January 8th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrea, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home. House is private on Sunday, January 7th, with removal from her home at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Monday, January 8th, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.



Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy formerly Macroom, Co. Cork.

Remains are reposing at his late residence in Dunfanaghy. Funeral mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday, January 8th at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

The death has occurred of Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," an Annapolis, Maryland, resident for two years, previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 years. Mike died on January 1st from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on 5/14/33, in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, to Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson. He grew up in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and graduated St Joseph’s Academy. He served in the US Army from ‘57-’63 and earned a BBA from Manhattan College. He worked for 30 yrs for IBM and was a longtime member of St Eugene's Church, Yonkers, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Jackson of Dublin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Jackson, a native of Donegal Town; three children, Maureen, Tom and Kevin; two siblings, Kieran Jackson of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co. Louth; and seven grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home, Edgewater, Maryland on Sunday, January 7th from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crofton, on Monday at 11 am.

Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate). A guestbook is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.