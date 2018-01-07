Status Orange cold weather alert issued for Donegal

A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Donegal with another night of freezing temperatures forecast for the county.

Met Eireann has issued a Low Temperature Weather Warning for Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

Forecasters say it will turn very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The weather warning was issued at 1pm on Sunday and is valid from 9pm on Sunday night through to 10am on Monday morning.

Donegal experienced freezing temperatures on Saturday night and while there were sunny spells on Sunday, large areas of the county remained under a blanket of frost.

A number of sporting fixtures were cancelled because of frozen pitches. All but one of a busy programme of fixtures in the Donegal League were called off while there were no games either in the Ulster Senior League.

In the Dr. McKenna Cup, the match between Monaghan and Donegal was delayed because a small part of the pitch in Clones remained frozen. With no sign of the situation improving, match officials eventually decided to postpone the game.