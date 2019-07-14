Garda Traffic advice to those going to Donegal v Meath game today in Ballybofey

Good weather and big crowds are expected in the Ballybofey area for Donegal's Super 8s game with Meath. Gardaí have issued some advice to motorists going to the game or those who will be on the roads to and from Ballybofey on Sunday:

"The 1st game in group 2 of the Super 8's is at 2pm today in Ballybofey between Donegal and Meath. Traffic will be heavy around the town but it will be at its heaviest between 3.45pm and 5.30pm.

"Please avoid travelling through Ballybofey town during this time if you are not attending the game unless your journey is necessary as traffic will most likely be congested and moving slowly.

"To all those attending the game we would ask that you follow all/any directions given by Gardaí and stewards. Please refrain from parking illegally and do not block the entry/exit to homes or businesses.

"Most importantly, please leave all entry/exit areas to the pitch clear in case an ambulance is required for any reason. Ensure to remove all valuables from your car and lock it.

"Finally...enjoy the game and don't forget your suncream as the forecast is looking good."