Donegal gardaí issue detailed traffic/parking arrangements for the funeral of the late Manus Kelly today

An Garda Siochána have released a traffic management plan to assist people attending the funeral of the late Manus Kelly in Glenswilly today at 12 noon.

Extending their condolences to Manus's family the gardaí have also detailed instructions in relation to traffic and parking plans to accommodate the large numbers of people who will attend the funeral.

The following statement includes those details:

"The funeral of the late Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly. R.I.P. takes place today (Thursday) at 12 o’clock midday in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly. An Garda Siochana wish to convey their condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Manus’s family and friends. Ar Dheis Lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Traffic Management plan as follows: From 11.30 a.m. tomorrow morning, (Thursday) all non-funeral traffic travelling out the R250, Glenties road other than funeral traffic and emergency service vehicles will be re-routed via the Letterkenny – Rockhill - Newmills Road.

All HGV traffic travelling from Glenties direction to Letterkenny will be diverted at Fintown via Ballybofey.

All persons attending the Funeral Mass are advised that parking at St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly is limited to family only. Persons attending, may park at Glenswilly GAA Club, The Rock premises, Templedouglas Graveyard and McDaid’s field, Tullychullion. These locations will be stewarded and buses will convey mourners to and from St Columba’s Church. Parking for St Columba’s Church is also available at Kilpheak Cemetery, which is within walking distance.

Following the Funeral Mass, interment will take place at Conwall Graveyard. Due to limited parking thereat and in Sweeney’s field, those attending are requested to park at O’Donnell Park GAA Grounds and walk to Conwall Graveyard.

Your assistance and co-operation is very much appreciated."