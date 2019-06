The Moville to Gleneely (R238) road will be closed for essential repair works from Noone’s Bridge (Moglass Bridge) to its junction with the Gulladoo Road (LS6411) at Moville from Monday 24th June to Friday 5th July 2019 (inclusive) from 7am to 7pm. The alternative route is Moville – Quigley’s Point – Carndonagh – Gleneely (R238 – R240 – R244).