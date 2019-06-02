Accident on Belleek Road in Ballyshannon - road closed at the moment

The main Ballyshannon to Belleek road is closed at the moment (12 midnight) following a collision.

Gardai at Ballyshannon confirmed to the Democrat a short timeago that one vehicle was involved in the collision and that while the road is closed at the moment, it will be opened again in the next hour or less.

The accident occurred close to the roundabout in Ballyshannon.

Emergency service personnel are at the scene and the vehicle has been moved to safety off the road and any debris cleared.

It's understood that the person driving the vehicle did not sustain any serious injuries.

Traffic diversions in place, please cooperate with the gardaí/emergency service personnel.