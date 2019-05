Gardaí in Letterkenny are on duty at the Polestar Roundabout in Letterkenny following a road traffic collision involving a motorbike.

A spokesperson said garda units were at the roundabout dealing with the situation and ensuring traffic flow at this key link into Letterkenny is kept flowing.

Gardaí say motorists can expect delays for another 30 minutes but they should clear by or before 9.30am.