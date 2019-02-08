DONEGAL MOTORING: New Mercedes-Benz B Class arrives

Mercedes-Benz is giving added emphasis to its goal of attracting a younger generation of motorists with the arrival of its new B-Class - the good news for Irish buyers being that a number of models within the mix that will be promoted here will launch at prices lower than those of the models they replace.

Noting that Mercedes-Benz is continuing to offer increased levels of standard specification while maintaining or reducing their new model pricing, their sales manager Ciaran Allen said: ‘consistent with our on-going product offensive, we are fully focused on delivering best value with the first model to benefit from this being a B180 petrol which comes on the market at €32,745 (ex works) – a four-digit reduction on the previous model’.

Down the line, a B160 version will launch at similarly reduced prices. On models where reductions may not be possible, Ciaran Allen assures customers that prices will be kept ‘as close to the bone’ as possible.

With first versions arriving in dealer showrooms over the coming weeks, the new B-Class is amongst fifteen new or facelifted models the luxury carmaker will introduce here this year. It arrives fresh from a ‘bonnet-to-boot’ makeover that lifts it into an altogether higher league in terms of its design, specifications and all-round attractiveness.

Straddling the divide between A-Class and C-Class, this new version leaves behind the shadow of its two glamorous stablemates, emerging into the limelight oozing with eye appeal and fitted with latest technology and high-value features that combine to give it a distinctly individual character.

Committed B-Class owners (of whom there are over 1.5m since its introduction in 2005) will notice its more sporty appearance, reflected in design changes that bring it into closer visual harmony with the wider generation of Mercedes-Benz models.



Particularly evident from the outside is its more squat, agile, and appealingly youthful design - achieved whilst retaining all of its interior spaciousness and luggage carrying capacity. Like a host of other recent introductions from Mercedes-Benz, its many high-tech features include all of the safety, online and touch screen connectivity, infotainment, and voice activated driver assistance elements now appealing to an increasingly tech-savvy generation of motorists. These include Mercedes-Benz’s acclaimed MBUX and ‘Mercedes me’ systems.

Five engine variants make up the new range, all compliant with new Euro 6d-TEMP regulations mandatory from next year. They include two petrol and three diesel variants. Now raised to being a true frontline competitor in Mercedes-Benz’s quest to expand ownership, Ciaran Allen added ‘designers have squared-the-circle by creating a more sporty, more spacious, more youthful design without having to sacrifice anything in terms of its practicality, comfort or capacity.’