TRAFFIC UPDATE:
Road from Donegal town to Ballybofey set to open before 2pm
The road from Donegal town to Ballybofey is set to open shortly gardaí have confirmed.
The road was closed this morning as a result of a fatal road traffic collision which took place last night.
A garda spokesperson said: "The road should be open before 2pm."
Diversions are currently in place and investigations are being undertaken in relation to roadside structures.
