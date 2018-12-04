Short traffic delays expected on roads from Donegal town to and from Ballybofey

Gardaí have confirmed that short delays should be expected whilst traveling from Donegal town to and from Ballybofey.

Following a fatal road traffic collision this morning diversions have been put in place. The collision occurred at Cashelnavene, 8 kilometres south of Ballybofey. The man was the sole occupant of a van which collided with a vacant house.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/motoring/351234/man-is-his-20s-dies-in-donegal-following-traffic-collision.html

Investigations are currently being carried out on the house and there are fears that it may have to be demolished.

A one way traffic is now operational between Donegal and Ballybofey via the Derg Line.

Traffic from Ballybofey to Donegal Town is still being advised to divert via Glenties, as are all HGVs.

Difficulties were caused this morning when a small people carrier went off the Derg line. Further difficulties were caused by a HGV which also took the Derg Line and caused traffic congestion.

Gardaí to appealing to people to adhere to the diversions which have been put in place.

Further traffic updates expected soon.