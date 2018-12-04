Van and lorry off the road

Road conditions in many parts of Donegal are dangerous with icy patches on various roads, particularly in the north of the county.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Conditions in and around Glenswilly (pictured circa 8.30am) were causing problems with a lorry and van off the road due to icy roads.

Met Éireann say we can expect frosty start to today, Tuesday, with icy patches, but dry and bright with sunny spells. The sunshine will turn hazy this afternoon as cloud thickens from the south. Cold with top temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Dry at first tonight with frost developing soon after dark as temperatures fall to between minus 1 and plus 2 degrees but rain will spread from the south overnight. There is a slight risk of wintry falls, mainly on hills, but only for a short time as temperature values will be on the rise with the onset of the rain. Light southeast to easterly winds will increase moderate to fresh.