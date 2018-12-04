Man in his 20s dies in Donegal following traffic collision

Gardaí have confirmed a man in his late 20s has died in a traffic collision outside Ballybofey.

They are investigating the fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey last nighg at approximately 11:15pm.

The man in his late 20s, the sole occupant of a van, collided with a vacant house. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The remains have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road currently remains closed for a Garda Technical Examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on 3rd December 2018 to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.

Investigations are on going.