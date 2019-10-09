BREAKING NEWS
Accident on main Donegal to Ballyshannon road
Gardai setting up traffic control a short time ago at the scene of the accident
Emergency services have arrived at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N15 close to the Ballintra/Rossnowlagh junction on the N15.
Gardaí and emergency personnel have taken control of the scene, eye witnesses told the Democrat that a horse box had been extensively damaged.
It's not known at the moment if any drivers or passengers of vehicles involved sustained injuries.
The road is open at the moment.
More later.