Speed camera operators vote to go on strike

Staff working at GoSafe Ireland, the company which operates speed camera vans, have voted to go on strike.

Trade union Siptu said its members employed by GoSafe overwhelmingly backed industrial action, including strike action, in a ballot counted on Friday.

The union will meet with members early next week to discuss strike dates.

According to Journal.ie, Siptu have written to Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan in relation to its members’ concerns. “Union representatives asked to meet with the Minister to discuss this dispute and seek his assistance in resolving it prior to any industrial action, which could impact on the operation of measures to ensure road safety.

“Unfortunately, the Minister declined to intervene, despite the possible serious implications on road safety which is one of his key responsibilities.”