Donegal motorists can expect “slight delays” 

Tomorrow morning, Tuesday, August 6, will see the next phase of roadworks by Irish Water on the Pearse Road/Oldtown Road in Letterkenny.

In a facebook post Donegal Gardaí outlined the details of the work and where four sets of traffic lights will be located to assist in a one way system will be in place.

Gardaí say in their post that “slight delays in traffic flow may be expected” while these works are being carried out.

The work will continue for approximately four weeks.

The garda post added: “The work to be carried out during this phase will be mainly in the area of the mini roundabout at Old Dunnes stores, Letterkenny.Traffic will be restricted to a one way system in that area and will be managed by four sets of traffic lights:

1. Traffic lights on Pearse Road (to facilitate traffic coming from Pearse Road)

2. Traffic Lights on Oldtown Road (to facilitate traffic coming from Glenties direction)

3. Traffic lights in the area of Oldtown Bridge (to facilitate traffic coming from Oldtown/Rockhill)

4. Traffic lights at Old Dunnes Stores (to facilitate traffic coming out of Dunnes Stores)

“The traffic lights will be controlled by the Traffic Management Company and Gardaí will assist in the management of traffic in the area.

“Slight delays in traffic flow may be expected while these works are being carried out. Please obey all directions given by the Traffic Management staff and Gardaí. The area will be monitored by Gardaí and any breaches of Road traffic legislation/non compliance with the traffic light system will be dealt with by Gardaí accordingly.”