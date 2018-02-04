Road is open at Tircallen on N13 - good news for fans heading to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny

Road users in general but hurling and football fans in particular heading to Letterkenny today for the double header NHL and NFL games at O'Donnell Park will be glad to hear that the N13 north of Stranorlar has been reopened.

Major works to alleviate flooding in the area have been ongoing but a big effort was made to get the road open for today and this has happened.

Please note that traffic management is in place at the bridge with the carriageway reduced to single lane controlled by traffic lights.

Traffic flows will be monitored before and after the match today.

Please note for those going to the games, Donegal v Derry and Donegal v Galway that gates open at 11.45pm. Stand seats are unreserved and will be filled on a first come first served basis. Holders of Seasons Tickets and Pre Purchased tickets are not guaranteed a seat. The holding of seats in the stand will not be permitted under any circumstances.

There is no parking available inside O Donnell Park for the event





