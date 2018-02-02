NEWS

Donegal drivers advised that R280 road near Carrick-on-Shannon remains closed following collision

Female motorcyclist is being treated for head injuries in Sligo University Hospital

The Leitrim Road (R280) remains closed at Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon this morning following a collision between a motorcycle and a truck yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating a collision at Drumlumman, Carrick-on-Shannon at 6pm yesterday, February 1.

A female motorcyclist was taken to Sligo University Hospital with head injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to slow down and be aware of changed traffic conditions.