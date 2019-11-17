Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, November 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Richard Canney, Tenure, Louth and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Richard (Dick) Canney, Tenure, Louth and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John. He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his fourteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Kay Granaghan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Kay Granaghan, 20 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Monday, November 17 from 5pm to 10pm. Remains going to St Joseph's Church, the Rock, Balyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.

Hannah Barr, Muff and formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle



The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Hannah Barr, late of Warren View Manor, Muff and Formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle.

Her remains will repose at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Monday, November 18 from 12 noon to 4pm.

Removal at 4pm to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff to repose overnight for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 19 at 11 am followed burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family flowers only please, all enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director on 0872498407

John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany



The death has taken place of John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Sunda, November 17.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny on Saturday, November 16 of John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm, Sunday, November 17.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 10pm

Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to the family plot at Kilteevoge Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Barnes Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital Comfort Fund or the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch c/o Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors or any family member.

Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm, Sunday, November 17.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Castlefin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Jimmy Carr, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Jimmy Carr of St Cummins Hill, Killybegs, Donegal

Remains reposing at his residence from 5pm on Sunday, November 17.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Croí, The West of Ireland Cardiac & Stroke Foundation or Rehabilitation Unit, Letterkenny Hospital.

John Murphy, Ardaghey Glebe, Inver

The death has taken place of John Murphy Ardaghey Glebe, Inver at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his brother Anthony.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Sunday, November 17, from 6.30pm until removal to St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, to arrive at 8.30pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 18, at 11am, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar.

His remains reposing at his home, Saturday, November 16 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Followed by Interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Teresa McHugh, nee Doherty, formerly from Roxtown Clonmany



The death has taken place in London of Annie Teresa McHugh, nee Doherty, formerly of Roxtown Clonmany.

Her remains will be received into Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London at 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Willesden Church at 10am on Thursday, November 28 with burial afterwards at of St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kensal Green. Family flowers only.

Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66. Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan. Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.