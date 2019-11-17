NEWS
Gritters to be deployed on all main routes in Donegal following frost and ice warning
Donegal County Council has warned that motorists should assume that no road is ice-free
Donegal County Council's gritters will be out tonight
Donegal County Council is to deploy gritters to all main routes in the county from 7pm this evening.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for widespread frost and ice for the county.
The council has warned that motorists should assume that no road is ice-free.
The routes that will be gritted are:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on