RNLI confirms the man who died in Donegal island tragedy was a member of lifeboat crew

The RNLI has confirmed that the young man who lost his life in an accident on Arranmore on Sunday morning was a member of the island’s lifeboat crew.

The man, who was in his 20s, died after the car he was in went off a slipway. A man in his 30s who was in the car escaped uninjured.

The incident occurred around 5am on Sunday. Members of the Arranmore lifeboat crew attended the scene at Poolawaddy pier, which is close to the island’s lifeboat station, and attempted to resuscitate the man.

RNLI area life saving manager for Ireland, Owen Medland, said the death of the man would be a huge loss to the island.

“The deceased was one of our volunteers and was very close to us. He was a super young man who would be a loss to any community never mind a small community,” he said.

“As an organisation, our thoughts are with the family, our volunteer crew who fought valiantly to save the young man’s life, and the wider Arranmore community.

“We would like to assure the community that after what appears was a tragic accident, we are maintaining our lifeboat service on the island which is further testimony to the crew in Arranmore.”