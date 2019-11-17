NEWS
BREAKING: Man dies after vehicle enters the sea on Donegal island
Second man escapes after vehicle went off slipway
The man lost his life on Arranmore when the vehicle he was in went off a slipway
A man in his twenties has lost his life after a vehicle entered the sea on Arranmore in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It is understood the man lost his life when the vehicle he was in went off a slipway on the island. Another man managed to escape from the vehicle.
Gardaí say they attended the scene of an incident where a vehicle entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier, Arranmore at approximately 5.10am on Sunday.
A male, aged in his 30s, managed to escape the vehicle with no injuries. A male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
