McElhinney's unveils 'Jingle Jungle' Christmas windows

Christmas has arrived in Ballybofey with McElhinney's iconic Christmas window unveiling marking the beginning of the festive season for the Twin Towns.

The beginnings of a Christmas tradition have been emerging in the town over the past number of years, and 2019 was no exception with thousands gathering in the darkened streets to watch the curtain drop once again.

Families braved the wild, wintery weather on Sunday, November 10 lining the windows hoping to be the first to catch a glimpse of the marvellous design, which was devised and built in store by the creative team.

As per tradition in McElhinney's, the children of employee’s are the lucky chosen few to pull the curtains to unveil the window each year.

The theme of the 2019 windows, a closely guarded secret until the unveiling on Sunday, has now been revealed as the ‘Jingle Jungle’. McElhinney's invites us all to be part of our beautiful world with the theme of the window emphasising the importance of preserving natural habitats of animals, both at home and abroad.