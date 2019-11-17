NEWS
Gritters out across Donegal this morning
All routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight on Friday, October 28
Donegal County Council has deployed gritters across the county this morning following low temperatures overnight.
Gritters have been on the roads since 6am on all main roads in the county. The council has warned that motorists should assume that no road is ice-free.
The roads that are being gritted are:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
