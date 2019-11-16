Disastrous second half for Buncrana as they fail in Ulster Junior Championship final

Scoring just one point in the second half was never going to be enough as Buncrana went down in the Ulster Junior Championship final.

Buncrana 0-9

Blackhill Emeralds 1-11

It was a really disappointing outing from the Donegal side who led 0-5 to 0-1 after 14 minutes but they just couldn't build on it as the Monaghan side proved worthy champions.

Buncrana started really well, but had a couple of wides before Paul Finnegan opened the scoring for Blackhill after four minutes.

However, this was the kick which Buncrana needed and they would kick the next five points, all from different players.

Ryan Bradley got the Inishowen on the board and John Campbell followed quickly with another when there was a half goal chance.

Caolan McGonagle and William McLaughlin added further scores before full-back Aidan Stokes came forward to make it 0-5 to 0-2.

Tommy Geehin pulled a point back for the Monaghan side, who lost Philip Donnelly to a black card after an off the ball foul on Caolan McGonagle.

Hugh Byrne cut the lead to two on 22 minutes but immediately Caolan McGonagle won a free for John Campbell to point.

But Blackhill stayed in touch with another good point from substitute Andrew Byrne and a few minutes from half-time Paul Finnegan had the margin down to the minimum, 0-6 to 0-5.

In added time a great run from Matthew Mulholland yielded a free and John Campbell added his third point of the half. And Darach 'Jigger' O'Connor added another from distance to put the Donegal champions three clear at the break, 0-8 to 0-5.

Blackhill Emeralds were a much improved team in the second half as Buncrana struggled.

Points from Tommy Geehin, two Dermot Daly frees and another from Michael Geehin had the Monaghan side in front.

Michael Geehin added another to put Blackhill 0-10 to 0-8 ahead.

Darach 'Jigger' O'Connor eventually got Buncrana on the board in the second half on 52 minutes and he almost got a goal, denied at point blank range for a '45'. From the kick Caolan McGonagle was just off target with four minutes left.

But Andrew Byrne doubled their lead with time going into added time. There was eight minutes of added time but Blackhill Emeralds showed their mettle to hang on.

In the final seconds Buncrana lost Darach O'Connor to a red card Tommy Geehin finished off the game with a Blackhill goal.