Finn Harps defender Daniel O'Reilly signs for Shelbourne
Former Longford player joins promoted Dublin side
Daniel O'Reilly who has signed for Shelbourne PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Newly promoted Shelbourne FC have confirmed the signing of defender Daniel O'Reilly from Finn Harps.
The 24-year-old has said he's delighted to have signed for the Dublin club who are looking forward to a return to the Premier Division after winning the First Division title this season.
He joined Harps from Longford Town for the 2019 campaign and played a big part in Harps' survival in the top flight. Indeed he was named the Supporters Player of the Year following Harps' play-off win over Drogheda United.
Speaking to shelbournefc.ie O’Reilly said he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career.
“Going forward, what Ian (Morris) was saying about Shels to me, it appealed to me that they don’t want to just cement a Premier Division place, that they want to push on,” he said.
“It’s very promising for me as a player to be a part of that and there’s a lot of good players involved in the squad.
“It’s a nice balance between youth and experience in the squad and there’s a lot of quality,” he added.
✍️ | Shelbourne FC signs defender Daniel O'Reilly from @FinnHarpsFC!— Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 16, 2019
The center-half, who was Player of the Year at Harps last season, becomes the 20th member of the 2020 Shels squad!
Welcome to the Reds, @DanielOReilly4! #WeAreShels ⚪️
Details https://t.co/ZHATsmJDdo pic.twitter.com/Xp4qtsm2fr
