The Mary McHugh story

If you want to get to know a parish, read it’s GAA history.

There have been many great GAA publications over the years, but my appetite was first whetted by the history of my father’s club, Downings, as chronicled in Leslie Lucas’s ‘Mevagh Down The Years.

Although he donned a Donegal jersey once, dad was a resolute Breffni supporter and back in 1979, I read Cavan’s Football Story by Father Dan Gallogly.

Idir Peil agus Pobal

This was a wonderful insight into the passions that infuse our great sports and it could have been written about any county. We have been blessed with many fine publications in Donegal and one that stands out is the almost 900 page, Idir Peil agus Pobal, the history of the Ardara GAA from 1921 to 2003, published in 2004.

It mirrors the history of so many other Donegal GAA clubs and remains a fascinating read. Anthony Molloy and Sam adorn the cover and in the editor's introduction, he reminds us that circa 1984, Big Paddy McGill started travelling to the Democrat office in Ballyshannon and to the county library, sometimes twice a week, painstakingly jotting down any GAA item relating to Donegal in general and Ardara in particular.

In 1995, he enlisted the help of Mary McHugh for typing and saving data to disc. Unfortunately, Paddy fell ill and passed away in 1997 before the project could be brought to completion.

Big Paddy was the Principal of Brackey NS when Mary McHugh was a pupil. As she told me: “My mother, Roise Gavigan, was one of 12 children in the only house way up in the mountains...Loughnaloughraman...and my father was Jimmy McHugh from Leaconnell. He passed away at age 92 last May but my mother is alive and well.”

Jimmy was a hard-working weaver and small farmer and Roise a wonderful wife and mother. Just as was the case in the school, everything in the home was conducted through the medium of Irish.

Education

Education was crucial, and of her four siblings, James, Margaret and Caroline ended up teaching and Gerard McHugh’s buses are an integral part of the local transport scene.

“Times were hard but we had a happy life. Getting the ‘Deontas’ for speaking Irish was a big boost for my parents.”

“When I went to the Comprehensive in Glenties in 1979, I didn’t have a word of English! It was a culture shock. The transition was difficult initially but eventually, I got my Junior Cert and although I had to repeat the Leaving, I got it too.”

She went to the Regional College in Letterkenny to do business and secretarial studies and by the summer of 1981, “I was washing pots and pans in the Nesbitt Arms, and the following summer worked as a waitress. I was always a home bird, and at the end of 1989, when the owner, Nessa Molloy, asked me to work in reception, I jumped at the chance. Subsequently, I also looked after accommodation and weddings and worked there until 1995.

"That was a very hot summer and I have a vivid memory of going to Killybegs on July 1. It was sweltering - to start work for Stephen McCahill and Glenard Fish. At that time, it was out of a prefab on the pier and it was sweltering. I also worked with Gerard Slowey Architects (now owned by Michael Friel) from 2008 until his untimely death in late 2016". ” Since her school days and guided by Big Paddy and particularly Manus Brennan in the Comprehensive, she had a great interest in the GAA, and indeed, met her husband, Sean Kelly of St. Nauls, through football.

“I’ll never forget...we got married two weeks after Ardara won the County Championship. It was chaos...even my mother was giving out to me about not being half organised. But we did it!”

She was appointed club treasurer in 1987, and in 1991, became the first secretary of the Ladies County Board.

“I remember vividly being at convention in Ballyshannon, reminding delegates that as other counties were actively promoting ladies football, Donegal needed to do the same. I was the only woman in the room. It was very daunting.”

Ardara ladies football

During this time, she lined out at full forward for her club while simultaneously being the chairperson of the Ardara ladies football committee. She was assistant secretary from 1993 to 1998, Scor Officer in 1998 and became PRO in the same year until 2006.

In 2007 she was appointed PRO for the Southern Regional Board. She was highly praised for her production of the Millennium Club Yearbook in 2000, and in the same year, was presented with the Donegal GAA Communications Award.

Since 2010, she has been secretary of the club and really loves the challenge.

“I’m an outside person... love working in the bog and rolling my sleeves up!”

All of the work came to an abrupt halt when she was diagnosed with a serious illness in March 2017.

“It was terrible, I was off for six months but thank God I’m grand now.” During this time, she realised that the GAA was a tightly-knit big family.

“It was unbelievable...I got calls and get-well cards from all over Ireland and abroad. It gave me great strength and solace.” She is delighted that her nieces, Ellie, Rosie and Hannah are playing football and immersed in the GAA locally.

In that aforementioned Introduction to ‘Idir Peil agus Pobal’, the editor stressed.

“Our great source of information was, of course, the Donegal Democrat. There are few other papers nationally (if any) that give better Gaelic Games coverage than they do.”

We are delighted to return the compliment to the woman, without whose hard work and skills, ‘Idir Peil agus Pobal’ may have been considerably shorn of many of its 870 packed pages.