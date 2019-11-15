Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Harvey, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of John Harvey, Lower Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home from 8pm tonight Friday, November 15.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 17 at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Family time from 10pm until 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.



Tommy McGee, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tommy McGee, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Former principal of Rosses Community School.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence this Friday evening, November 15 from 5pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 17 at 10am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also the morning of the funeral.

Donation in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral directors, Dungloe.

Joan Butler, New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Duggan, Bank Terrance, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Joan Butler, New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Duggan, Bank Terrance, Ramelton.

Joan’s remains will repose at her daughter Jackie and son-in-law Martin Barrett’s home, Glebe Hill, Glentidaly, Milford, F92 Y32W, from 6pm this Friday evening, November 15.

Funeral from there on Sunday, November 17 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital or the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Pascal Blake funeral director.



Alphonsus 'Phonsie' Brown, 324 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place at his late residence of Alphonsus 'Phonsie' Brown, 324 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

His remains will leave his late residence on Sunday, November 17 at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnson, for 11 o clock Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm to 10.30am

Family flowers only please donations to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Charlie McClafferty funeral director.



William James (Billy) Whyte, Magheracorran, Convoy and formerly Kilross, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of William James (Billy) Whyte, Magheracorran, Convoy and formerly Kilross, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his former home at Kilross this evening Friday, November 15, from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home following on Sunday, November 17, at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by interment in Convoy Presbyterian Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church building fund or the patients comfort fund, Finn View Ward, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Entrance and parking to the wake house from the old Letterkenny Road.

Fay Mary Griffin, Stranalough, Glenties

The death has taken place of Fay Mary Griffin, Stranalough, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her residence.

Removal from there on Sunday morning to St Connell's Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 11am. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Haughey, formerly of Meenacannon, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Paddy Haughey, formerly of Meenacannon, Kilcar. Remains arriving from Tuam, Co Galway to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar this Friday evening at 6pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday, at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Celine Gallen, 10 Letterkenny Road, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Celine Gallen, 10 Letterkenny Road, Lifford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St Patrick's Church, Murlog.

Requiem Mass at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Kellys funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Séamus Ó Cinnéide, Rathmines, Dublin, and formerly Glenties

The death has taken place of Séamus Ó Cinnéide, Rathmines, Dublin, and Formerly Glenties.

Reposing at his residence at Church Road, Glenties, to repose from 7pm.

Removal tomorrow, Saturday, November 16, to St Connell's, Church Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Philip Glackin, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The peaceful death has taken place of Philip Glackin, Ballygorman, Malin Head.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday, November 16 at 10.30am to The Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head, for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Family Time please from 10pm to 11am.

Philip Doherty, 11 Summerhill Court, Strabane, formerly Hillhead, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Philip Doherty, 11 Summerhill Court, Strabane, formerly Hillhead, St Johnston.

Remains will repose at his home.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday, November 16 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane, with interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Quigley funeral directors, 1A, Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time from 11pm – 11am.

Mrs Lillian Sweeney, 36 Ard Mulleane, Convoy

The death has taken place at Cavan Hospital of Mrs Lillian Sweeney, 36 Ard Mulleane, Convoy.

Reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, November 17 at 10.30am for Mass at 11am in St. Marys Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.



Paddy Bonner, Meenaolan, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Paddy Bonner, Meenaolan, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Saturday, November 16 at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Seamus Corry, Illistrin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Seamus Corry, Illistrin, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Saturday, November 15 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Kilmacrennan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only.

Donation if desired to Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney funeral director or any family member.



Kathleen Portman (née Hoey), Ashfield Drive Commons, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and late of Abbey View Terrace, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Altnagevlin Hospital Derry of Kathleen Portman (née Hoey), Belleek and late of Abbey View Terrace, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home at Ashfield Drive from 2pm until 8pm today, Friday. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Saturday, November 16 in Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. Family time on Saturday morning.

Keith Fowler, Belfast

The death has occurred of Keith Fowler, Belfast, brother of Esther Russell, Ballintra.

Service will take place at Ravenhill Funeral Services tomorrow, Saturday, November 16 at 10am followed by burial at Ballylesson Parish Graveyard at Drumboe Church of Ireland, Belfast.

Bridie Boyle, (née Doohan), Scotland, formerly Drumnatinny, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Scotland of Bridie Boyle, (née Doohan) and formerly from Drumnatinny, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her husband, Martin Boyle.

Bridie’s remains will be taken to St. Finians Church Falcarragh for 6pm this evening, Friday, November 15, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, November 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

There is no wake at the request of the deceased.

Further information from McClafferty funeral directors, Gortahork.

Annie McLaughlin, (née Doherty), Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McLaughlin,(née Doherty), Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow, Saturday November 16, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to ICU Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

A one way system will be in operation.



Ann Browne, (née) King, Ballycastle, Co. Mayo

The peaceful death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Ann Browne, (née King), Ballycastle, Co. Mayo.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday, November 16 in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballycastle, Co.Mayo, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballycastle Cemetery.



