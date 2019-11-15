NEWS
A Donegal butcher shop, homes and a commercial building to go under the hammer
A number of varying properties are going to auction
A host of residential and commercial properties in Donegal will go up for auction with BidX1 on December 4 and 10 respectively.
Among the properties is a three-bedroom house in Lifford. It will go to auction with a reserve price of €40,000.
A three-bedroom house at Letterkenny will also go under the virtual hammer on the day. It has a reserve price of €35,000. Another three-bedroom house, in Bundoran, will also be auctioned with a reserve price of €45,000.
Also up for auction is Lot 200, a substantial commercial investment in Letterkenny with a guide price of €375,000.
Meanwhile, another commercial premises in Letterkenny is due to go under the hammer with a guide price €595,000.
An Ardara-based butcher shop is due to be auctioned with a guide price of €50,000.
The residential auction takes place on December 4 from 9am with the commercial auction scheduled for December 10.
See all properties and further details here
