A Donegal butcher shop, homes and a commercial building to go under the hammer

A host of residential and commercial properties in Donegal will go up for auction with BidX1 on December 4 and 10 respectively.

Among the properties is a three-bedroom house in Lifford. It will go to auction with a reserve price of €40,000.

A three-bedroom house at Letterkenny will also go under the virtual hammer on the day. It has a reserve price of €35,000. Another three-bedroom house, in Bundoran, will also be auctioned with a reserve price of €45,000.

Also up for auction is Lot 200, a substantial commercial investment in Letterkenny with a guide price of €375,000.

Meanwhile, another commercial premises in Letterkenny is due to go under the hammer with a guide price €595,000.

An Ardara-based butcher shop is due to be auctioned with a guide price of €50,000.

The residential auction takes place on December 4 from 9am with the commercial auction scheduled for December 10.

