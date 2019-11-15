Donegal County Council sets out €154m revenue budget for 2020

Donegal County Council has set out a €154.4m revenue budget for next year.

The budget recommends an annual rate valuation of €71.81, meaning no increase on last year.

The county council is to meet on November 22 to discuss the budget which must be passed by December 5.

The proposed budget for next year will be an increase on the €146m budget passed for 2019.

In September councillors voted to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) in the county by 15% which the council says will increase LPT income by €1.65m.

Increase in spend on salaries

The council is to spend €72.5m on salaries, pensions and gratuities next year, up from €69.4m for 2019.

There is a proposed spending increase on housing maintenance of €500,000 which will increase the spend on housing to €5.5m.

Another €500,000 has been set aside for co-funding opportunities.

The Non-Principal Private Residence (NPPR), or holiday home tax, is expected to fall by €500,000.

The council is also proposing to create a public lights and minor infrastructure fund of €2.2m.

An increase in income from commercial rates of €1.4m is also expected.

Chief executive Seamus Neely said the budget takes into account the many external factors that may affect the work of the council over the next five to ten years including Brexit.

In the introduction to the budget, he said that as well as the €154m revenue budget, capital projects valued at €159m have been approved.

Mr Neely said he believes the budget is “a good balance between establishing a solid sustainable financial position and at the same time ensured that expenditure provisions are sufficient to enable the delivery of required services and to find the town that supports and develops the county and economy at local level”.

In terms of dealing with Brexit, Mr Neely said there is a requirement for an economic development impact assessment and investment plan to address the unique circumstances in Donegal.

Budget expected to pass

Chief whip of Fine Gael on the council Cllr Martin Harley said the budget “does not seem to have many banana skins in it” and he expects it to be passed.

“I would expect it to be passed with perhaps minor adjustments. Some of the councillors including myself stepped up to the plate and increased the Local Property Tax which was not very popular, but we felt it was important to do it this year because there is a lot of match funding projects coming forward and we felt we need money to be in place.”

Sinn Féin chief whip Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said her party will meet ahead of the budget to discuss it.

“Initially it looks quite similar to the budget that proposed last year," she said.

"The capital budget is the following Monday and that’s where we will see the big increase in spending and that is to be welcomed.”

Cllr Niamh Kennedy of the Independent grouping said she doesn't think there is much room for leeway in the budget.

“The commercial rate is staying the same and the Local Property Tax is going up and that has helped with the match funding.

“We will meet ahead of the budget to air any questions we have. The big concern is Brexit and obviously, that is something we have to consider.”