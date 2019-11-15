Donegal TD bringing Dáil motion for personal assistance service

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle is bringing a Dáil motion on the right to a personal assistance service for people with disabilities in Ireland.

The motion, which is to be tabled on Tuesday, calls on the Dáil to legislate for the establishment of a commissioner of independent living within the Department of Social Protection tasked with establishing a comprehensive personal assistance (PAS) service.

Deputy Pringle said the motion would ensure that disabled people have access to personal assistance providing disability supports that enable them to live full and active lives as equals in society.

He said has worked very closely with the Independent Living Movement Ireland to draft the motion and ensure that the PAS in the motion fully addresses the needs of disabled people to live fully independent lives.

“A PAS for disabled people in Donegal is vitally important if we are to tackle the additional barriers disabled people face in rural Ireland, barriers which prevent disabled people in Donegal from living independent lives such as lack of transport, education and access to health services,” he said.

“I believe this motion acknowledges the fact that it’s society that disables people, not the disability itself and only by introducing a statutory right to disability supports can break down the inherent inequalities that exist in Irish society and allow people to live to their full potential regardless of their disability.”

Donegal disability rights campaigner Vicky Matthew, who is a member of Independent Living Movement Ireland and the European Network on Independent Living, said the motion could make an immense change to the quality of life of disabled people in Ireland.

A personal assistance service is essential to allow people with disabilities to continue their education and enter the workforce, she said.

“The right to a Personal Assistant Service will allow people with disabilities to be fully included in our society, it will allow us to live independently, to be able to study and to work. It will end the isolation of people with disabilities trapped in their own homes. This motion should be seen as non-political, in that all parties should vote in favour to take the right step forward in enabling people with disabilities to be included in society.

“If we get this pushed through it would mean an immense change. I am totally behind Thomas and what he is doing but I am asking all TDs nationwide to support this.”