NEWS
Sports clubs across Donegal to benefit from sports capital programme
Read the full list of clubs which secured grants here
Almost €1.4 million has been awarded to 41 clubs across the county under the Sports Capital programme.
Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement on Friday morning.
“This is Government backing clubs and backing communities with almost €1.4m for Donegal to help them provide the best facilities and do their best to get more and more people involved in sports and games. A club is often the piece of the jigsaw that makes a strong local community. The clubs give people a sense of pride and belonging and it brings young and old together," Deputy McHugh said.
He said that he was delighted to be part of a Government that is supporting sports and wellbeing.
Minister McHugh thanked Government colleague and Minister of State for Sport and Tourism Brendan Griffin for his work in the area of Sports Capital.
He said: “All these clubs, and many, many more, do serious work for their members and for the people in their area. They should be proud of the hard graft they put in and the due recognition they are getting now. And one of the things about the Sports Capital fund is that it allows clubs to try again, to improve their applications and to keep pitching for Government support. I would urge any successful club to apply again.”
The full list of clubs which secured grants under the Sports Capital programme in Donegal:
ADOPT (Assoc for Dev of Pettigo & Tullyhommon) - €7,560
Aileach Football Club - €36,040
Buncrana Hearts FC - €12,207
Castlefin Celtic - €33,987
CLG Baile na nGalloglach - €8,344
CLG Cloch Cheann Fhaola - €37,645
CLG Gleann Fhinne - €71,718
Cloughaneely Golf Club - €18,683
Coláiste Cholmcille - €69,837
Convoy Arsenal FC - €8,444
Donegal Co Co Ballyshannon Leisure Centre - €25,376
Donegal ETB - €14,226
Donegal League Org - €39,693
Dunfanaghy Golf Club - €62,476
Fanad Gaels GAA - €10,667
Fintown Harps AFC - €6,613
Forbairt na Rossan - €2,708
Forbairt Pobal Ghleann Gaothbarra - €13,123
Foyle Rowing Club - €4,604
Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure - €49,600
Glenree United FC - €19,092
Greencastle Golf Club - €63,647
Inishowen Community & Recreation Sports Dev - €8,999
Inishowen Rugby Club - €75,101
Keadue Rovers - €66,982
Killybegs GAA - €32,837
Kilmacrennan Comm Dev Co - €70,365
Lagan Harps FC - €40,022
Naomh Mhuire CLG - €31,574
Rasheney Football Club - €85,926
Rathmullan and District Resource Centre - €59,526
Scoil Bhríde - €25,160
St Eugene’s Diocesan Trust, Malin - €59,544
St Mary’s GAA - €36,539
St Columba’s Diocesan Trust (St Eunan’s NS) - €28,239
St Columba’s Diocesan Trust - €59,046
St John Bosco Club - €6,618
St Johnston Cricket Club - €15,268
Swilly Rovers FC - €64,232
Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh Cuideachta - €5,006
Whitestrand Utd - €5,613
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on