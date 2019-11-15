Sports clubs across Donegal to benefit from sports capital programme

Almost €1.4 million has been awarded to 41 clubs across the county under the Sports Capital programme.

Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement on Friday morning.

“This is Government backing clubs and backing communities with almost €1.4m for Donegal to help them provide the best facilities and do their best to get more and more people involved in sports and games. A club is often the piece of the jigsaw that makes a strong local community. The clubs give people a sense of pride and belonging and it brings young and old together," Deputy McHugh said.

He said that he was delighted to be part of a Government that is supporting sports and wellbeing.

Minister McHugh thanked Government colleague and Minister of State for Sport and Tourism Brendan Griffin for his work in the area of Sports Capital.

He said: “All these clubs, and many, many more, do serious work for their members and for the people in their area. They should be proud of the hard graft they put in and the due recognition they are getting now. And one of the things about the Sports Capital fund is that it allows clubs to try again, to improve their applications and to keep pitching for Government support. I would urge any successful club to apply again.”

The full list of clubs which secured grants under the Sports Capital programme in Donegal:

ADOPT (Assoc for Dev of Pettigo & Tullyhommon) - €7,560

Aileach Football Club - €36,040

Buncrana Hearts FC - €12,207

Castlefin Celtic - €33,987

CLG Baile na nGalloglach - €8,344

CLG Cloch Cheann Fhaola - €37,645

CLG Gleann Fhinne - €71,718

Cloughaneely Golf Club - €18,683

Coláiste Cholmcille - €69,837

Convoy Arsenal FC - €8,444

Donegal Co Co Ballyshannon Leisure Centre - €25,376

Donegal ETB - €14,226

Donegal League Org - €39,693

Dunfanaghy Golf Club - €62,476

Fanad Gaels GAA - €10,667

Fintown Harps AFC - €6,613

Forbairt na Rossan - €2,708

Forbairt Pobal Ghleann Gaothbarra - €13,123

Foyle Rowing Club - €4,604

Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure - €49,600

Glenree United FC - €19,092

Greencastle Golf Club - €63,647

Inishowen Community & Recreation Sports Dev - €8,999

Inishowen Rugby Club - €75,101

Keadue Rovers - €66,982

Killybegs GAA - €32,837

Kilmacrennan Comm Dev Co - €70,365

Lagan Harps FC - €40,022

Naomh Mhuire CLG - €31,574

Rasheney Football Club - €85,926

Rathmullan and District Resource Centre - €59,526

Scoil Bhríde - €25,160

St Eugene’s Diocesan Trust, Malin - €59,544

St Mary’s GAA - €36,539

St Columba’s Diocesan Trust (St Eunan’s NS) - €28,239

St Columba’s Diocesan Trust - €59,046

St John Bosco Club - €6,618

St Johnston Cricket Club - €15,268

Swilly Rovers FC - €64,232

Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh Cuideachta - €5,006

Whitestrand Utd - €5,613