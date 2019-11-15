Talented photographer captivates a stunning Letterkenny scene

This stunning photograph was captivated by Joe Langan in Letterkenny on Thursday night.

The photograph portrays a softly-lit St Eunan's Cathedral against a huge November moon.

Orange lamplight falls from the street-lights along one of the main routes into the busy town. The town seems quiet - drenched in regal-golds, framed by the darkness of trees under a changing sky.

The photograph is undoubtedly one which will mean a lot to those who are abroad this Christmas and cannot return to the Cathedral town this December.