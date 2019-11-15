Cleary Centre progress welcomed - but much cynicism in Donegal over timing of HSE announcement

There has been a mixed response to news that the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town has finally been included in the HSE Capital Plan.

The centre provides services for people with intellectual disabilities. In 2014 it was deemed unfit for purpose. Parents and Friends of the service users lobbied relentlessly to ensure that facilities would be provided locally, rather than the planned relocation to other units in the county.

Eventually, temporary premises were secured on the understanding that a new facility would be built on the site of the old centre.

This was all supposed to take place in a five-year period. But recent years have seen disappointment after disappointment as successive capital plans were announced without mention of the Cleary Centre.

News that it will be included on the 2020 plan is welcome. But the timing has raised questions.

It was one of two major issues involving the HSE on the agenda of a public meeting held on Monday evening. Hosted by the Parents and Friends Association, the meeting was called to address the lack of respite services at Sea View House, and the lack of progress at the Cleary Centre.

Speaking at the meeting, Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher TD (FF) said: “I don’t think it is enough by trying to placate you people and us because you are having a meeting here tonight.

“There was nothing about the Cleary Centre in 2019. By a strange coincidence they confirmed this afternoon that funding is included in the 2020 programme.

“I don’t think anybody will be happy until we see a digger on the site. You all know if money is being provided it will take some time.”

He said the committee should have a major input in planning the centre.

“This is the time to ensure that you got what you require,” he said.

Deputy Gallagher also reminded those gathered that there was still a lengthy process of planning, tender and construction.

“We will continue to work together in order to ensure that it is done as quickly as possible.

“Rest assured that we here irrespective of our politics will work closely together on this project.”

This sentiment was echoed by Deputy Pearse Doherty (SF) who said: “We have had promises before. Getting the decision to go ahead in only one part of it. This is to quell the anger you are feeling. But we will keep working together.”

Other local representatives have supported this project, including Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind) and councillors from the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.