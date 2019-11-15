Have your say on Donegal County Council's new corporate plan

Donegal County Council is inviting the public to have their say on the council's new corporate plan.

The corporate plan sets out the strategic direction of the council from 2020 to 2024 and to help inform the plan, the council is inviting the public to have their say on what they think should be the key areas the council should focus on over the next five years.

Donegal County Council is required by law to prepare a Corporate Plan setting out a statement of strategy on the work of the Council from 2020 to 2024.

Send your submissions to council headquarters in Lifford

The corporate plan provides the council with an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities facing the county and includes opportunities to lead out on economic, social, cultural and community development initiatives for the county, to deliver the best possible services and supports for the people of Donegal and to represent citizens and communities as effectively as possible.

Submissions can be made by e-mail to CorporatePlan@donegalcoco.ie or by post to Anne Marie Conlon, Communications Office, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co Donegal by Wednesday, December 4.

To find out more about the corporate plan and how to make a submission visit www.donegalcoco.ie