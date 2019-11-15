Two additional Special Educational Needs classrooms approved for Dungloe school

Two Special Educational Needs (SEN) classrooms have been granted for Scoil Chroine, Dungloe.

The news was welcomed by Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher this morning, Friday.

"The additional accommodation is urgently required at the school, as they strive to augment their already excellent disability and special needs facilities at the school. This facility is to cover the area from Ardara to Cloughaneely, so in effect it has a much larger catchment, which adds to the importance of this decision to provide for extra capacity at the School," Deputy Gallagher said.

The two new classrooms and ancillary facilities will help in providing for the extra capacity requirement at the school, according to the deputy.

"It is essential that every assistance and opportunity is provided for schools such as Scoil Chroine, in order that a fully integrated educational system within our communities can be provided for all the children regardless of circumstance. The Board of Management, principal and staff have played a key role in firstly applying for the extra accommodation and in securing the permission to proceed with the project. I wish to compliment the proactive and energetic approach of the school authorities in delivering for the school and in the disability sector," he said.

He urged the department to use the format of devolved system which would in effect give the go ahead to the school authorities to proceed with project and to secure the necessary permissions, design teams and bring the project to construction stage.

"In the meantime, I will maintain pressure on the department to ensure that the project runs seamlessly, and no further time is lost in bringing this project to finality," he said.