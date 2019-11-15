Huge Donegal success at Irish Post annual Awards in London on Thursday night

There was great Donegal success at the Irish Post annual awards held in the Grosvenor House, London on Thursday night, including an unique double for the Parish of Inver. The awards ceremony was televised live by TG4.

Frosses-native Tim Kelly was the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Business award and he was humbled by the award.

The other Parish of Inver connection was in the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award which went to Paracyclist Katie-George Dunlevy, whose father, John, is very proud of his Mountcharles roots.

The Donegal success didn't end there with Anna Friel honoured for her Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television. Anna's father Des was born in Belfast but was raised in Donegal.

Tim Kelly went to London as a 16-year-old and is now one of the most successful businessman in England with a workforce of 3,500.

Accepting the award, he said he was humbled to accept and praised the contribution that his fellow directors and workforce had made to the success.

Actor John Connors presented the Sport award to Katie-George Dunlevy but before making the presentation he made a passionate plea for financial support for the paracyclist to get a new bike for her quest to retain her Olympic title in Tokyo next year. Indeed, he said he would volunteer to go around the room from table to table for her.

As her proud parents John and Alana looked on, Katie-George thanks John Connors for his words of encouragement. In her interview she said that winning the gold and silver at the Rio Olympics was the highlight of her career to date, but she was looking forward to next year and Tokyo.

Anna Friel - Irish Post Award winner for contribution to Film and Television