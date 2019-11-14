Donegal GAA Award winners announced - Banquet on November 23rd in Abbey Hotel

The County Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday November 23rd in the Abbey Hotel Donegal town. The event is being held by CLG Dhún na nGall in conjunction with the Donegal Ladies County Board.

The Donegal Senior squad, Ulster and Division 2 Champions, and the Donegal Senior Ladies, Ulster Chmapions 2019, will be honoured.

The list of club and individual award winners honoured on the night are:

Senior Player Michael Murphy (Gleann tSúilí)

Hurler Jack O Lochlainn (Bun Cranncha)

Grounds Carndomhnaigh

Senior Club Naomh Conaill

Intermediate Naomh Naille

Junior Bun Cranncha

Lady Footballer Geraldine McLaughlin (An Tearmainn)

Gaeltacht Naomh Columba

Outside Gaeltacht Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn

Service to Culture Award Eoin MacGiolla Bhride (Gaoth Dobhair

Lifetime achievement Malachy McCann (Bun Cranncha

Services to refereeing Hugo Wallace (An Beart

Handball Club Award Odhran McGlynn (Gleann Fhinne

Overseas/Appreciation Award Paddy McDevitt (Boston

In addition, CLG Dhún na nGall will be honouring two retiring members of the 2012 squad – David Walsh (Naomh Brid) and Frank McGlynn (Gleann Fhinne).

An gradam Sheamuis Mhic Geidigh 2019 urraithe ag RTE Radio na Gaeltachta will be announced by Radio na Gaeltachta next Wednesday November 20th.

Tickets are €35 and dinner will be at 8.00 pm sharp.