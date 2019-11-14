'A seven-day respite service is needed' - Deputy Scanlon

A seven-day respite service is needed in Donegal and Sligo-Leitrim, according to Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon.

Deputy Scanlon raised the need for a seven-day respite service with the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

At present only a five-day respite service is available to clients.

He said: "Parents and carers across the north west require a full-time respite service. At present in South Donegal and Sligo-Leitrim we only have a five-day respite service. It is invaluable in providing a well needed break for families whose full-time role is caring for their loved ones.

"However, caring does not stop beyond Monday to Friday. I believe respite services shouldn’t either."

This week, the deputy attended a public meeting in Donegal in which parents gave personal accounts as to why a seven-day respite service is required.

"The government should not ignore these dedicated carers. I will continue to engage with the Taoiseach and the Minister to ensure this matter is considered,” he said.