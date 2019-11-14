Loreto Milford students prove they are Money Smart!

Two teams from Loreto Community School Milford emerged victorious from the Donegal final in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge, held in the Radisson Blu Hotel Letterkenny last Monday, November.

A total of 212 students from 19 schools across Donegal took part in the final, comprising of eight rounds of money-related questions and puzzles, with the Loreto Milford teams finishing as winners and runners-up.

The two Loreto Milford Community School teams guaranteed their place in the Money Smarts Grand Final next April, and now have the chance to claim the top prize of €25,000 for their school.

The Donegal final was the third regional contest to take place in the challenge, with Lauren Guilfoyle on hosting duties.

The Money Smarts Challenge is designed in conjunction with business studies teachers and Financial Wellbeing experts, and is part of Bank of Ireland’s five-year Financial Wellbeing Programme. The aim of Money Smarts is to increase financial awareness among teenagers, presenting core elements of financial wellbeing like spending, saving, earning, credit and debt through interactive content and real life scenarios.

Fantastic

Rory Carty, Head of Youth Banking, Bank of Ireland, commented: “It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout of Donegal schools in Letterkenny at the Money Smarts Challenge at the Radisson Blu Hotel

“It’s not always easy to get teenagers engaged about money management and financial literacy, but Bank of Ireland’s new secondary school competition puts students to the test and offers a fantastic prize of €25,000 to the winning school.

Congratulations to the two teams from Loreto Community School Milford on their qualification from the Donegal final, we look forward to the welcoming them to Citywest for the Grand Final next April.”

CAPTION FOR PIC

Pictured (front from left) at the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge in Letterkenny are victorious students Grainne Russell, Ronan Sweeney, Chloe Moore and Liam McAlary. Back row, l-r, Claire McGrory, BOI Youth Coordinator Donegal, Ciaran Moore, Sarah Barrett, Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland - Co Donegal, Kevin Gormley, Eleanor Haughey and Grainne McDaid, Loreto Milford teacher PICTURE: Clive Wasson