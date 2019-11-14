Masterplan submitted for major new Donegal town development

Planning permission has been lodged with Donegal County Council for a massive residential and commercial development in Donegal town that will include leisure and community facilities.

The planned development, which is to cost more than €10m, is at Mullans and Doonan close to the N56 on the Mountcharles side of the town.

The plans for the almost 18-acre site include more than 80 dwellings, a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, two three-storey office blocks, a mixed-use building including apartments, twin buildings for retail space, a 1,100 square metre community building including a digital hub and innovation space, public open space amenities, children's play areas, and bulky goods buildings.

The development also includes a transportation hub with bus-parking bays, pedestrian footpaths, cycling lanes, and the creation of a new access off the Killymard Road.

It will also include almost 400 parking spaces.

An overhead image of part of the €10m development PICTURE: WILLIAM DONOGHUE & ASSOCIATES



The planning permission is being sought by Tommy and Norah Gallagher of Carnvalley Holdings and the plans have been submitted by architect William Donoghue & Associates of Mountcharles.

William Donoghue said the idea behind the development is to design the site in one master plan rather than apply for planning permission in different stages.

“This way we could design the site taking into account the future uses so that the whole site will blend together rather than be formed in a piecemeal fashion,” he said.

The town centre development will revitalize an area of the town which urgently needs redevelopment, he said, and will create new pedestrian links between existing streets and the town centre.

“The site has been designed as a master plan for this substantial land bank and will include many different uses, such as residential, office space, children’s museum, retail, community and leisure facilities, including a new public swimming pool,” he said.

Public park

“Also included with the development is the development of a public park and public open space amenity which will include a natural play and sensory play area.

“The open space runs the entire length of the site which will reduce the carbon footprint of the development but also provide a sanctuary for use by all within the town boundary.

“This multi-million-euro development will provide much-needed housing to Donegal town with over 80 houses proposed, of mixed house types, such as four, three, two-and one-bedroom houses to suit all housing demands.

“Also included in the development is a large amount of office space with the intention to attract more companies to Donegal town and so that Donegal town will become a base for more employment to the south of the county."