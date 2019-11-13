Raw sewage being discharged in eight areas in Donegal - EPA

Raw sewage is being released into the environment in eight areas across Donegal, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Untreated waste water is being released at the Coolatee housing scheme in St Johnston, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Kilcar, Moville, Ramelton and Rathmullan.

Donegal has more areas where raw sewage is being released than any other county, according to the EPA report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2018. Of 120 urban areas where the EPA says improvements are needed to resolve environmental priorities, 16 are in Donegal. They are Ballintra, Bridgend, Burnfoot, Burtonport, Carndonagh - Malin, Convoy, Coolatee, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Kilcar, Kilmacrennan, Milford, Moville, Ramelton, Rathmullan and Termon.

Moville is listed as one of 21 large urban areas that failed to meet the European Union’s legally binding standards for the treatment of urban waste water in 2018.

The EPA has identified 57 areas where the waste water discharges as the sole significant pressure on water bodies at risk of pollution. Ballintra, Bridgend, Burnfoot, Carndonagh - Malin, Convoy, Kilmacrennan, Milford and Termon were included on the list.

The EPA said: “The pace at which Irish Water is fixing the legacy of deficiencies in Ireland’s waste water treatment infrastructure is too slow, and many areas continue to release inadequately treated waste water into the environment.”