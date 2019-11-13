Regretted death of well known Dungloe man Martin Gillen

The funeral takes place in Dungloe on Thursday morning of one of Dungloe's best known and well liked characters Martin Gillen.

The late Martin Gillen died suddenly at his home on Sunday evening. He was 68 and is the husband of Donegal GAA secretary Aideen Gillen.

News of the sudden and untimely death was met with shock waves around the Rosses and in his native area.

The deceased was a native of Pluck, Manorcunningham. He moved to live in the Rosses over three decades ago and settled in Dungloe.

He was well known the length and breadth of the county from his time working in the Donegal Bacon Company in Letterkenny and in later years with Roscrea Meats and Glenside Bacon, in Glenties.

A keen walker and gardener he was highly active since his retirement in the Rosses Men's Shed.

Deceased was a keen sportsman and played for years for his local club Lagan Harps and in later life he got involved in coaching and team management.

One of his greatest coaching/managing achievements was guiding Keadue Rovers to a Donegal Premier League title.

Tributes were paid to him by both Lagan Harps and Keadue Rovers on their Facebook pages.

He is survived by his wife Aideen; son Daire; daughters Eimear and Niamh; brother Brendan; sister Madeline; nephews and nieces, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law and a wide circle of family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Francie and Mary, his baby daughter Aine and his brother Finbar.

He is due to be laid to rest following 11 am requiem Mass in St Crona’s Church in Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam