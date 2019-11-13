A Remembering Service for parents who lost a young child

A Remembering Service for parents who lost a child at a young age will be held in St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 8pm on Sunday, December 8.

People from the parishes of Rosses, Gaoth Dobhair and Cloughaneely are invited to be in attendance.

A candle will be lit in honour of the young people.

Anyone wishing to have the name of a dear one read out during the service should contact Síle in Gaoth Dobhair. You can contact 086 7979336 for further information.