Councillor commends the additional benefits of sending bicycles to Gambia

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher highly commended the School Bikes Africa Campaign during a meeting of Glenties Municipal District which took place on Tuesday.

People from across the communities donate their bicycles to the campaign on an annual event. The campaign is organised by Letterkenny Rotary Club in partnership with Donegal County Council, Bryson Recycling and this year the Donegal Mens’ Sheds.

Donated bicycles are sent to Loughlan House in Cavan to be repaired and then shipped to Gambia for use by Secondary School Students to travel to school.

Cllr Gallagher said: “I would like to acknowledge the work that is being carried out as part of this initiative.”

She said that the initiative teaches young people how to fix and maintain bicycles.