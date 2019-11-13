Donegal groups will participate in the National Pride of Place awards in Kilkenny

Local Pride of Place Awards took place in Letterkenny on November 1.

The purpose of Donegal County Council’s Pride of Place Award is to acknowledge the positive and extraordinary work being done every day by communities all around the county.

Early in July, the four community groups demonstrated the pride that they have for their local area directly to Cooperation Ireland’s Pride of Place adjudicators in the form of oral presentation and exhibitions of community activities and culture.

They also organised a tour of their areas and highlighted the aspects that they are particularly proud of.

The four groups will now go forward to the National Pride of Place Awards in Kilkenny in November.

The groups are, Falcarragh Parish Development, Destination Dungloe Development Group, Greencastle Community Development and Donegal Town Community Chambers.

The National Pride of Place Awards will take place in Kilkenny on November 30. Members of each of the four groups will attend with the winners being announced on the night of the event.