Donegal community extends helping hand to homeless in Dublin

The people of Kilcar and surrounding parishes are opening their hearts this Christmas and are supporting those less fortunate than them who are homeless in Dublin.

Father Eddie Gallagher said that this is the fourth year that the community has undertaken the initiative.

Father Gallagher said that they are inviting members of the public to donate non-perishable goods to them.

The goods will benefit those who attend the Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless which is run by Brother Kevin Crowley in Dublin.

Sincere congratulations to our Brother Kevin Crowley OFM Cap. who one a Rehab Person of the Year Award this... https://t.co/iTh8qMfzUJ December 3, 2016



Mary Anderson from Killybegs is also instrumental in the initiative.

People can donate non-perishable items to the initiative between December 3 and 10.

The food will be stored in a small room in the Kilcar chapel. People are invited to give generously.