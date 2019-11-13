Christmas comes early for Marie

Ballybofey lady, Marie Greene, received an early Christmas present when she recently matched all four numbers in the Finn Harps Super 4 Lotto draw.

By doing so, she scooped the €10,000 jackpot for herself, the largest in the history of the long running Harps lotto. It had been sitting at its €10,000 ceiling for just over six months.

Marie, from Knock, is well known to many around the Twin Towns area. She is employed in the Births, Deaths and Marriages Office in HSE headquarters, St Joseph's Hospital in Stranorlar.



The four magic numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Tuesday, November 5 were 1, 11, 20 and 26. Marie was presented with her winnings by Charlie McHugh from the Finn Harps Lotto committee. Joe Doherty who sold her the winning ticket.



In addition to Marie receiving €10,000 in the jackpot, the Harps lotto gave away a further €10,000 throughout the year through the weekly €200 prize which is distributed when the jackpot isn’t won. Therefore, in excess of €20,000 was won by Harps lotto players throughout the last twelve months.

The Harps lotto is one of many vital fundraisers that is run in order to keep senior football alive in Donegal. The lotto alone generates approximately €25,000 for the club in any given year. It has never been easier to enter the Finn Harps lotto – it can be done online at www.finnharps.ie.

Enter today, and you could soon be scooping the jackpot too!