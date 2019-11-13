Evening talk will celebrate Donegal’s amazing coastline

There is no doubt that Donegal boasts some of the most stunning coastal scenery and some of the finest beaches in the world.

Though for many of us it may be a backdrop for a holiday photo or a place to escape to on a hot summers’ day. We sometimes fail to notice the rare and unusual plants that exist by the seaside.

These plants host a diversity of insect and animal life. Some also serve to prevent coastal erosion, which is an increasing threat as sea levels rise due to global warming.

A slideshow and talk taking place in Falcarragh on Saturday, November 23 will give people a chance to learn more about these precious natural areas and the plants that grow there.

The evening will focus on Ballyness Bay which is filled with a wonderfully diverse coastal ecosystem. The beaches at Magheroarty, and Drumnatinny outside Falcarragh, reach out like two arms to enclose the bay forming a stunning landscape.

Behind them lie vast stretches of dunes. There are sections of shifting sands along the sea front, moving with the wind or the tide. Behind them are fixed dunes held in place by the unique plants that grow there.

The dynamic nature of these ecosystems and the factors that influence them will be discussed as the talk examines the importance of their plant communities and the habitats that they form. For birds such as the wintering waders and wildfowl found in the bay they create a place to shelter from storms, and the plants also provide grazing for many of them including Barnacle Geese and Greenland White-fronted Geese.

This talk will give people an opportunity to appreciate and cherish the precious and amazing natural environment that is literally on their doorstep here in Donegal. It will begin at 8pm in The Shamrock, Falcarragh. It is organised by The Glasshouses (LAN Ctr.) Cill Ulta, and supported by Donegal ETB. Those who wish to join in should phone (074) 9180994 or (086) 8220404 for further information.